Can Red Sox’s Tyler O’Neill Shift Alex Cora’s Opening Day Luck?

Alex Cora has a decent list of accolades, including a World Series tenure, as he begins his sixth season as the manager of the Boston Red Sox.

One thing he does not have? A win on Opening Day.

The Red Sox won on Opening Day in 2020 over the Baltimore Orioles under manager Ron Roenicke and previously had not earned a victory since 2017 over the Pittsburgh Pirates with John Farrell.

As a result, Cora made key decisions when constructing his Opening Day lineup in 2024. That included starting offseason addition Tyler O’Neill over Wilyer Abreu in right field. The nod for the Boston outfielder comes with historical significance.

Per MLB’s Sarah Langs, O’Neill is one of just four players in history with four consecutive years with a home run on Opening Day. A long ball on Thursday would push O’Neill into a historical class of his own.

“I’m 0-5 on Opening Day,” Cora told reporters on Thursday in Seattle, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “He has homered in four straight Opening Days.”

O’Neill looks to give Cora and the Red Sox a boost against the Mariners on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.