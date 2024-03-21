Colin Cowherd Worries About Celtics’ Playoff Future After Tight Win

The Boston Celtics moved to 23-0 in home games against the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night after a 122-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics cruised through the first three quarters, scoring early and often as Milwaukee played without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the fourth quarter, however, the tides turned against the Celtics. Milwaukee went on a 21-9 run to open the final quarter as Boston struggled to keep the offense going. Ultimately, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown put the game on ice from the free-throw line. Boston earned the win, though FS1’s Colin Cowherd saw some underlying concerns.

“Time for another edition of Colin is completely honest about the Boston Celtics and people get mad at him,” Cowherd shared on “The Herd” on Thursday.

Cowherd believes that the Celtics’ inconsistent ability to make shots in the clutch, particularly with Tatum, could prevent them from winning a championship against elite Western Conference teams like the Denver Nuggets.

“I think Boston is a very good team,” Cowherd added. “They don’t match up with Denver. Denver has the best closer, in my opinion, in all of basketball in (Nikola) Jokic. That’s the guy I want with the ball with a minute left. Jamal Murray’s clutch stats are among the best in the league. They’re 2-0 against the Celtics and top five in the NBA in fourth-quarter differential. Boston, like last night, can be messy, tight and iso-ball late. It won’t matter until the Finals because Boston is really good.”

With 13 games remaining in the regular season, the Celtics look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and settle doubts that could cost them a title.