The Boston Bruins lost a tough matchup to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, but the Bolts have been red hot lately and Boston was coming off of a tough game vs. the Florida Panthers.

In their last eight games, Tampa Bay is 7-0-1, outscoring their opponents 36-17 in that span.

For more, check out the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the Bruins’ loss to the Lightning.