With a win over the Canadiens on Wednesday night, the Bruins have snapped their four-game overtime losing streak.

Danton Heinen got the B’s on the board in the first period and earned his twelfth goal of the season.

Jake DeBrusk’s game winning goal was netted in 25 seconds, which is the sixth-fastest overtime goal scored in Bruins franchise history. This was DeBrusk’s 16th goal of the season.

