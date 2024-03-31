The Boston Celtics needed a spark to get past two brutal losses to the sub-.500 Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week.

The team’s defensive tenacity met the challenge in New Orleans against the Pelicans on Saturday. The Celtics held the Pelicans to a season-low 11 points in the third quarter. Specifically, Zion Williamson finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, though Boston found ways to limit him and the supporting cast. Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis all challenged the Duke product throughout the 102-94 victory for the Celtics.

“I thought Jaylen did a tremendous job of making it difficult for him,” Mazzulla told reporters after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He still got his average on free throws. It just felt like we didn’t foul him (as much). I know he got those.”

Mazzulla continued: “We kept him out of transition. We kept him out of the paint. The guys on the perimeter did a great job of showing help on Zion in his attacks. He had to pick up the ball in the paint earlier than he normally does. We were able to get out to those guys to contest.”

The Celtics hold the best defensive rating (110.7) in the Eastern Conference and trail only the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA’s best. What Boston does have is the NBA’s best record and a heightened sense of urgency.

“Whoever was on him between JB and Jrue, their point of attack and physicality was tremendous,” Mazzulla added.

After snapping a two-game losing streak, the Celtics have momentum to continue into the NBA playoffs.