How Jacoby Brissett Feels About Patriots Reunion In Second Stint

Jacoby Brissett brings significant experience back to the Patriots, both from his previous stint in New England to his understanding of the new offense.

The veteran quarterback inked a deal earlier this week to return to the Patriots after playing his rookie year with the team.

“It’s exciting,” Brissett shared in an interview, per team-provided video. “I got drafted here eight years ago. To walk around the building and see a lot of things that look familiar, I’m excited to be back.”

Brissett had an important impact during that 2016 season, getting the start and scoring on a rushing touchdown in a 27-0 Thursday night shutout of the Houston Texans, the same team the Patriots would defeat that year in the AFC Divisional Round. Brissett, along with Jimmy Garoppolo, helped bridge Tom Brady’s four-game absence during his suspension, setting up the run to the Patriots’ fifth championship.

Story continues below advertisement

This time around, Brissett returns to bridge New England to its next franchise quarterback and operate the new scheme under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who he spent time with in Cleveland while playing for the Browns.

“(It’s) definitely a different role,” Brissett added. “I think I was 22 or 23 when I was here before. I’m 31 now. I’m excited for a good opportunity. Ready to get this thing going.”

Brissett’s role in the Patriots’ three-step quarterback plan can have a significant impact on the rebuilding process in New England.