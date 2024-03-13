Nick Leverett became the latest addition for the New England Patriots, signing with the team on Wednesday, with the offensive line staying as an area of need this offseason.

Leverett has played just 16 games in his first three seasons in the league, all of which coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old got his first consistent chance to play while learning from the quarterback he blocked for in 2022.

Tom Brady also joined the Buccaneers for three years following six championships in a 20-year run with the Patriots. As Leverett progressed in a starting role due to several injuries up front for Tampa Bay, Brady took on more responsibility to have younger players in better chances to succeed.

“Great players need to go out and execute well,” Brady said during the 2022 season, per Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith. “Guys that are in there, their first year or two – (like) Nick (Leverett)… – it’s hard to put too much on those guys. That’s the reality. They’re getting used to playing. They haven’t played a lot of football. So the guys that have played a lot of football, we’ve got to do a better job, and that’s part of what leadership is all about. It’s pushing people in practice, and it’s trying to get a bigger sense of urgency.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leverett now joins Brady’s former team with the experience he takes from his time playing with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Leverett arrives as the Patriots look to put a 4-13 season behind them, building up the roster under a new regime headlined by Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf.