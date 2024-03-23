Jaylen Brown Rolling Through Final Stretch For Celtics

Jaylen Brown has backed up his mega-deal from the offseason with a strong campaign for the Boston Celtics.

The Boston guard has particularly picked up his production since the All-Star break, stepping up as a consistent scorer. In another game without Jayson Tatum, Brown powered the Celtics in a 129-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on the road.

Brown tallied 33 points in the victory without missing a shot inside the arc. The performance marked the sixth time since the All-Star break in which Brown recorded 30 or more points.

“Just tried to be aggressive coming out,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the victory, as seen on postgame coverage. “I know we had some guys out. Tried to find my teammates, but I ended up with no assists tonight. I thought I made some good passes.”

Brown added: “Playing a little bit faster and trying to get into a rhythm on defense and offense. Let the game take care of itself.”

With other key players in Jrue Holiday and Al Horford out of the lineup, the Celtics certainly appreciate Brown’s extra efforts to play like a star.

“Great stuff, I love the way he’s carried himself out there on the court,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He’s processing each and every possession on both ends of the floor. He’s taking the shots that he wants. He’s making plays for himself and for his teammate. It’s been an honor to coach him. He’s been playing well-rounded basketball on both ends.”

The Celtics took the victory to start a six-game road trip and look to ride the momentum into Saturday night’s matchup in Chicago against the Bulls.