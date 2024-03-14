Jayson Tatum Refutes Report Of Grant Williams’ Celtics Tenure

Jayson Tatum spent four seasons with Grant Williams, getting an up-close look on how the now-Charlotte Hornets forward interacted in the locker room with the Boston Celtics.
Williams certainly became a player that Boston’s stars liked to joke with, though his toughness and hustle on the court stood out with the Celtics. Williams also came up with a clutch performance during the 2022 run to the NBA Finals, leading the Celtics with 27 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Williams has been in headlines this week, however, for not-so-great qualities as a player, such as excessive trash talk to former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic, setting the star up to dominate Williams’ group in practice. Celtics play-by-play broadcaster Mike Gorman followed that up on Wednesday, offering that Williams was not a quality teammate in the locker room.
With Williams’ image up in the air, Tatum looked to clear the air and defend his former teammate.
“Grant Williams = Great Teammate!” Tatum shared on the X platform on Wednesday in response to Gorman’s analysis.
Despite the rumors, Tatum decided to still back Williams after a busy year away from Boston.
While Williams moves on in Charlotte, Tatum and the Celtics are engaged on their latest quest for Banner 18.
