Kendrick Bourne Backs Possible Patriots-Stephon Gilmore Reunion

Kendrick Bourne is ready for the New England Patriots to keep adding after returning to the team on a three-year deal.

Bourne is arguably the Patriots’ best offensive skill player and comes back to New England along with other in-house free agents such as Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche.

After re-signing those impact players, the Patriots still have more work to do, particularly through the NFL Draft and the remaining free-agent market, to leap forward in a rebuild from a 4-13 season. While the defense was rather decent for the Patriots a season ago, additions would still go a long way, particularly at cornerback.

Christian Gonzalez should continue his path to stardom in his second season after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4 in 2023. On the other side of the field, the departures of J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones have created an opening. On the open market, a former Patriot may just make sense.

Stephon Gilmore reportedly could find a path back to New England after previously playing with the Patriots from 2017 to 2020, per a report from MassLive’s Karen Guregian on Tuesday.

That scenario appears to be one that would greatly excite Bourne.

“Yes!!!!” Bourne shared on the X platform while reposting the report on Tuesday.

Gilmore and Gonzalez could flourish as a duo as the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would also be a tremendous mentor to the 2023 first-round draft pick for the Patriots.

With several additions still needed, a Patriots reunion with Gilmore would mark significant progress.

Featured image via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images