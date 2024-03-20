Wednesday night figures to offer a possible Eastern Conference finals preview with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks colliding at TD Garden.

But the marquee matchup between the East powers reportedly will be missing a major piece.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for the game due to a hamstring injury. It would be just the fifth game Antetokounmpo has missed this season as he also sat out Milwaukee’s win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The Celtics might not be at full strength, either. Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain), Sam Hauser (left ankle sprain) and Jrue Holiday (right AC joint sprain) are all listed as questionable for the contest.

The absence of Antetokounmpo, who has put together another stellar season by averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, takes a good deal of buzz out of Milwaukee’s showdown with the Celtics. The Bucks might be the only team in the East that can contend with Boston, but that test for the Celtics most likely won’t come with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup.

Boston showed it could handle the Greek Freak in the two matchups with Milwaukee this season, which the sides split. Antetokounmpo put up 22.5 points per game on 51.5% shooting, both of which are well below his averages.

Antetokounmpo being out will only help the Celtics, who won 17 of their last 19 games, close out the Eastern Conference faster. Boston holds a 10-game lead over second-place Milwaukee with only 13 games remaining after Wednesday’s contest.

Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.