NFL.com Views This Offensive Tackle As Best Available After Trent Brown Exit

In the midst of an offensive overhaul, the New England Patriots are in the market for a new left tackle.

That need became further amplified after Trent Brown completed his departure by signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals to stay in the AFC. With the tackle market already dwindling, remaining players could see their value jump with potential suitors like the Patriots.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal currently lists offensive tackle Josh Jones as the best remaining fit at the position of need.

“Left tackle is Jones’ best position, but with Laremy Tunsil locked in at that spot in Houston, Jones saw limited snaps last year,” Rosenthal shared. “Jones is a terrific high-ceiling target for a team looking for options.”

The Patriots would certainly fall into that category. Returning starter Mike Onwenu will be ready to go at right tackle. On the other side, the Patriots can find another challenger in the draft to go along with recent signee Chukwuma Okorafor.

With the new roster shape, the Patriots will have quite a different look in terms of protecting the next franchise quarterback.