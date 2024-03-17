NFL Rumors: Patriots Agree To Terms With Veteran Receiver

The New England Patriots reportedly have added wide receiver depth before the first week of NFL free agency comes to a close.

The Patriots are signing veteran wideout K.J. Osborn, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old Osborn, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, played out his rookie contract in Minnesota.

Osborn played 59 games for the Vikings, including 50 contests over the last three campaigns. He averaged 53 catches for 615 yards over the last three seasons, including a career-best 60 catches in 2022 and career-high 655 receiving yards in 2021. Osborn has 15 career touchdowns, seven of which came during the 2021 season.

Story continues below advertisement

With the Vikings depth chart headlined by superstar Justin Jefferson and 2023 first-rounder Jordan Addison, Osborn played 78% of Minnesota’s offensive snaps last season.

Osborn will join a Patriots group which is headlined by Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas and also features JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor. While not high-end WR1, the addition of Osborn adds much-needed depth and versatility to the group.