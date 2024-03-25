The NFL’s Competition Committee on Monday reportedly unanimously agreed to a rule change in the name of more safety for offensive players.

Ja’Whaun Bentley wants to see players on the other side of the football receive similar treatment.

Bentley, a New England Patriots captain in each of the last two seasons, took to social media after a report indicated hip-drop tackling was banned in the NFL.

“Eliminate the CHOP BLOCK too if we care so much about Player Safety,” the veteran linebacker posted to X.

It’s easy to understand Bentley’s frustration. The NFL has made several rule changes in recent years that increase safety for offensive players, specifically quarterbacks. While promoting player safety is a good thing, defensive players surely feel they have been pushed into a helpless spot, both in terms of doing their jobs and keeping themselves safe.

There are only so many tweaks the NFL can make to enhance player safety. Football is an inherently violent game, and players in the league know what they signed up for. But the nature of these changes is starting to feel a bit lopsided.