Mike Onwenu is expected to enjoy a bit more stability over the course of his second contract with the Patriots.

Part of what’s made Onwenu so valuable to New England since his rookie season in 2020 is his versatility on the offensive line. The 26-year-old played both guard positions at a high level and really excelled at right tackle, where he started the final 11 games of last season.

And that’s reportedly where Onwenu, a former sixth-round pick, will stay for years to come. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots plan to lock into the Michigan product as their right tackle moving forward. Such a commitment was another nice recent development for Onwenu, who reportedly landed $38 million guaranteed as well as a $22.5 million signing bonus when he re-signed with New England last week.

Of course, there still is a major concern along the Patriots offensive line. New England currently is without a trusted left tackle, which is a tough place to be for a team that very well might open the new season with a rookie quarterback behind center. Fortunately for Jerod Mayo and company, offensive tackle is one of the deepest position groups in the 2024 draft class.