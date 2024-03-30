Potential Patriots Trade Target Brandon Aiyuk Speaks On Contract Talks

Brandon Aiyuk knows what he brings to the table for the San Francisco 49ers, and the star receiver wants a contract extension that reflects as much.

If said contract can’t come from the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2020, Aiyuk seems open to going elsewhere.

When appearing on the “Nightcap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Aiyuk, who’s set to play the 2024 campaign on his fifth-year option, weighed in on his contract situation. His nonverbal cues kept the door open on playing elsewhere, too.

“They trying to get work done,” Aiyuk told Sharpe and Johnson. “I’m trying to get what I deserve. I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building.”

Aiyuk, who been involved in trade speculation given his contract uncertainty, understands he might have to go elsewhere in order to get the deal he desires. Because while 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters last week that Aiyuk is not available for trade, the reality is San Francisco already has some big contracts on their books with quarterback Brock Purdy nearing an extension himself. Purdy has two more seasons under contract.

“I’ve done it the right way. If they don’t see the worth in that…” Aiyuk paused, and then made the walking motion with his fingers.

“That’s all it is. That’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that,” he continued. “I can’t get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football.”

The 26-year-old Aiyuk has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons including a career-high 1,342 yards in 2023. Aiyuk caught a career-best 78 passes the season prior with a combined 15 touchdowns the previous two campaigns.

Any receiver-needy team would be wise to call the 49ers in regards to an Aiyuk trade. The New England Patriots, specifically, have been floated as a potential suitor for Aiyuk given their need for a game-changing receiver. New England reportedly has looked into the trade market at receiver with Tee Higgins and Aiyuk representing the two biggest names.