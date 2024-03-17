PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Outlasts Ottawa In Shootout With Packed Crowd

Playing in an NHL arena at a neutral site, PWHL Boston defeated PWHL Ottawa 2-1 in the shootout win on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

With the victory, Boston moves to 5-3-2-7 while Ottawa moves to 5-0-6-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In front of an energized crowd in Detroit, Boston took advantage of a fast start. Boston captain Hilary Knight got the scoring started with her fourth goal of the year just three minutes into the game.

Ottawa started slow but took advantage of an extra opportunity when Emily Clark found the back of the net on the power play to even the score.

Both teams had several high-caliber chances in the second period, though the game remained tied largely due to solid net play from Boston’s Aerin Frankel and Ottawa’s Emerance Maschmeyer.

That stalemate continued through the end of regulation with neither goaltender giving in, forcing the contest into overtime. In the extra period, Boston had just one shot but pushed the game to a shootout.

Ultimately, Knight and Hannah Brandt found the back of the net to lock in the shootout victory.

Boston moved to 3-1 against Ottawa on the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Knight got Boston on the board with her fourth goal of the season. The captain would add the game-winner in the shootout.

Let's all watch that Hila-replay 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RMJajXfYKR — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) March 16, 2024

— Ottawa’s Clark scored on the power play in the first period.

— Hannah Brandt scored with Knight to finish off the Boston win.

UP NEXT

Boston heads north of the border to battle PWHL Toronto on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.