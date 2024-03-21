PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Slips In Third Period, Falls To Toronto

In the fourth matchup between the teams this season, PWHL Boston fell to PWHL Toronto in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

With the loss, Boston moves to 4-4-2-8 while Toronto moves to 10-3-0-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Against the best team in the league, Boston wasted no time putting the pressure on Toronto.

Boston dominated the shot margin early, leading 10-3 after a period and 21-9 after 40 minutes. In the first period, Boston took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play when Sidney Morin scored her first goal of the season to start the scoring in Canada.

Special teams made the difference on Wednesday night. Boston scored in the first period before Toronto evened the score early in the third period off the stick of Renata Fast.

In the third period, it was Toronto that picked up the momentum when Natalie Spooner scored just five minutes later with the ultimately deciding goal of the game. Toronto won the shot margin in the final 20 minutes to close out an 11th straight win.

With the loss, Boston moves to 1-3 against Toronto in the season series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Morin put Boston on the board with her first goal of the year.

A Sidney Morin 🎯 pic.twitter.com/rDYe3ZW0fi — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) March 20, 2024

— Erica Howe kept Toronto in the game with 28 saves in net.

— Fast evened the score for Toronto to start the third period.

UP NEXT

Boston visits PWHL New York on Monday night at UBS Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.