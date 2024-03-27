WORCESTER, Mass. — Brennan Bernardino and Joe Jacques each gave important innings to the Boston Red Sox during the 2023 season.

Bernardino was Boston’s best southpaw last season, posting a 3.23 ERA in 57 appearances across several roles for the Red Sox. His success a year ago made the fact that he did not make the Opening Day roster rather surprising.

“Pitching is pitching no matter where you’re at in the game,” Bernardino told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. “It’s the same game at sixty feet, six inches. You’ve just got to put it over the plate and let baseball play.”

The lefty made six of those appearances in Boston as an opener, usually preceding a bulk outing for Nick Pivetta. He posted a 2.00 ERA in nine innings with 14 strikeouts as an opener for the Red Sox.

“I love starting,” Bernardino said. “If they asked me, I would be all for it. I see my role here as something different.”

As for Jacques, the 29-year-old recorded a save in Toronto against the Blue Jays while making 23 appearances for the Red Sox.

“I threw well here in Triple-A,” Jacques told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. “… Pounding the zone and being a strike-thrower got me called up to the big leagues. It was good to get my feet wet for half the season. It gives me the confidence that I can do it and play for a long time.”

While both pitchers will start the season in Triple-A with the WooSox, the collective growth for relievers in the system has created an encouraging atmosphere among teammates.

“Although we are in a way in competition, we all help each other like it’s not even like that,” Bernardino added. “We’re all sharing the love and helping each other. … (The) goal is to go out there and get outs. Try to help my team win and keep it simple.”

Back in Boston, both relievers highlighted Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin as key veterans who influenced them in the bullpen. Additionally, intrigue exists with a new pitching regime at the big-league level.

“The pitching staff is going in a really good direction,” Jacques offered. “Guys are throwing a ton of strikes and trusting their stuff in-zone.”

Bernardino and Jacques both recognize the eventual need in Boston for left-handers in the bullpen. For the time being, throwing strikes and staying durable is the priority.

“I’m an optionable lefty, they’re going to need me at some point,” Jacques added. “Just gotta stay ready and tighten some things up.”

The Red Sox open their season on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners while Bernardino and Jacques start the Triple-A schedule on Friday with Worcester.