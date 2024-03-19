It doesn’t look like Chris Murphy will be available to the Red Sox in the early goings of the 2024 regular season.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Alex Cora admitted he was “worried” about Murphy, who’s dealing with an elbow injury and set to undergo testing a little over a week before Boston’s Opening Day game in Seattle. On Tuesday, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo provided updates on the results of the imaging.

“Chris Murphy’s MRI showed ligament damage,” Speier posted to X. “Sox still figuring out next steps. There’s concern but they don’t know yet if surgery will be the next step — they’ll figure that out in the coming days.”

Cotillo added: “After initial imaging, the fear is that Red Sox left-hander Chris Murphy has a high grade tear in an elbow ligament, per source. More testing to come, but ominous.”

Murphy, a 2019 sixth-round draft pick by Boston, was competing for an Opening Day roster spot before he went down. The 25-year-old broke into the big leagues with the Red Sox last season, logging a 5.10 ERA across 20 relief appearances (47 2/3 total innings) with 49 strikeouts.

With Murphy injured, Brennan Bernardino currently is the only healthy left-handed pitcher in Boston’s bullpen. Joely Rodríguez, who was invited to camp but is not on the roster, is an option for Boston.

The Red Sox will open their regular season March 28 at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners.