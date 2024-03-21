Red Sox’s Triston Casas Has These Three Goals For 2024 Season

The Red Sox need a big season from Triston Casas, and he’s anticipating one.

Casas flashed star potential in his first full season with Boston in 2023 when he collected 24 home runs with 70 RBIs and slugged .490 across 132 games. But expectations have changed for the 24-year-old, who’s gone from an upstart to keep an eye on to a critically important piece of the Red Sox lineup.

The shift in importance isn’t fazing Casas, who clearly is hopeful that both he and his club are primed for successful years.

“Well, my goal this year is to play every game, make the playoffs, and have a .300/.400/.500 slash line,” Casas told The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “Those three things right there jump off the page.”

This wasn’t the first time Casas established a high bar ahead of the 2024 season. All the way back in early December, the first baseman stated goals of not missing a single game for the Red Sox and helping them reach the postseason. Such a focused mindset is an encouraging sign for a player so vital to Boston’s future.

Casas and company will spend the next week putting the finishing touches on their season preparation before taking the field in Seattle for Opening Day on March 28.