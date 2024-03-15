The Boston Bruins bounced back with a big 2-1 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in big thanks to some offensive help from the B’s defense.

The Bruins allowed just 19 shots on goal all game, and the defense was responsible for blocking 10 shots during the contest. Rookie F-man Mason Lohrei played a part in the Bruins defensive effort, as he had zero giveaways during the game.

