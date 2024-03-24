Terique Owens reportedly caught the attention of a number of scouts during a recent Pro Day at the University of Missouri. But one team seemingly caught the eye of his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

The 50-year-old Owens on Friday responded to a social media post which claimed the Patriots met with his son, a Missouri State receiver prospect. The elder Owens, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, quote-tweeted an eyeball emoji.

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh and linebackers coach Dont’a Hightower attended Missouri’s Pro Day, according to longtime NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline. Pauline, however, did not report whether or not the receiver-needy Patriots met with Terique Owens.

Terique Owens didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, but Missouri invited the rival wideout and other prospects from smaller schools to attend. NBS Sports’ Matt Maiocco, who covers the San Francisco 49ers, reported Terique Owens worked out in front of more than 20 scouts and measured in at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds while running a 4.51 40-yard dash.

He caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears in 2023.