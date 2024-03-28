Tyler O’Neill went through plenty of ebbs and flows with the St. Louis Cardinals before landing with the Boston Red Sox via trade this offseason.

But there was one thing that remained consistent during O’Neill’s tenure in the National League Central: going yard on Opening Day.

O’Neill homered in four straight Opening Day games with the Cardinals from 2020 to 2023. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, only three other players in MLB history accomplished that feat: Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58).

No player has ever homered in five consecutive Opening Day games. So, O’Neill has a chance to make MLB history Thursday night when the Red Sox begin their 2024 regular season against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

The stuff of legends? Not necessarily. While impressive, there’s certainly a randomness to the accomplishment. Opening Day doesn’t make or break a 162-game season. On the flipside, plenty of good baseball players struggle to begin the year.

But it’s nevertheless a reason to stay up late Thursday night and watch the Red Sox on NESN (pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET). And it’s a trivia-worthy fact you can throw at your friends this season as O’Neill acclimates himself to playing in the American League East.

Brayan Bello will oppose Luis Castillo in the Red Sox-Mariners season opener. For what it’s worth, O’Neill is 7-for-32 with two home runs and four RBIs in 35 career plate appearances against Castillo.

O’Neill, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, is +560 to hit a home run Thursday night in Seattle.