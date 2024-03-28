The Boston Red Sox organization and all of its fans lost a beloved member of its family in October with the passing of Tim Wakefield.

As the 2024 MLB season begins, Kevin Youkilis honored his friend and teammate with a heartfelt tribute.

Youkilis spoke about Wakefield as a player and a friend, as well as the mark Wakefield and his wife Stacy left on everyone.

“The 2024 season will not be the same without our dear friends Tim and Stacy Wakefield,” Youkilis said in the tribute. “But the world is a better place because of the footprint they left behind for all of us.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tim and Stacy, Red Sox Nation will miss you greatly, and we will always cherish the great memories we all uniquely shared with you both.”

Stacy died five months after Tim. The Wakefields were married in 2002. They are survived by their two children, Trevor and Brianna.

The Red Sox plan to honor Tim Wakefield and the 2004 World Series champions at the home opener on April 9 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.