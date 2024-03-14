What Joe Mazzulla Learned From Celtics’ G League Visit

BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla has immersed himself in different experiences as a coaching leader, which led him to the helm of the Boston Celtics.

That experience continues to accumulate whenever Mazzulla has the chance to study other coaches in games as a spectator. He got that chance over Boston’s most recent road trip, which included a stop in Utah. Mazzulla and other members of the Celtics staff watched the Salt Lake City Stars’ game during G League action, which included playing time for a former Boston fan-favorite.

While taking in the game, Mazzulla embraced the opportunity to prepare himself for future scenarios with the Celtics.

“You study coaching tendencies,” Mazzulla told reporters Thursday prior to facing the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. “You study players and situations. …You put yourself in that other coach’s shoes and watch how they adjust to it. I enjoy that a lot.”

As a former G League coach with Boston’s affiliate in Maine, Mazzulla appreciated the extra grit that shows up on the court in such contests.

“It goes (back) to the love of the game,” Mazzulla explained. “When I went from Division II to the G League, it wasn’t much different because it was a bunch of people in the same situation. There’s a higher level you’re trying to get to.”

With Boston well on track for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Mazzulla hopes to stay prepared for anything that will come the Celtics’ way down the stretch.