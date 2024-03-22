The New York Mets got a significant addition to their lineup when they signed former Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal on Thursday.

His impact for the big-league club, however, will be delayed past Opening Day.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported on Friday that Martinez will not be on the Opening Day roster for the Mets. He will instead take a week or two in the minor leagues to get his swing ready for game action before joining the New York lineup.

As Red Sox fans will likely remember, Martinez making an extra commitment to his offensive approach shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Given that he has not seen live pitching in spring training, the veteran needs time to get back in a rhythm at the plate.

Martinez grew into his role as one of the sport’s elite hitters through constant video analysis and swing tweaks. He is the ultimate technician in perfecting his swing, an art that he talked about frequently during his Red Sox tenure. That perfectionist mentality paid off for Martinez, who made the All-Star team in four of his five seasons with Boston, including a World Series championship in 2018. The lone exception came in 2020. That season featured a lack of video analysis for the Red Sox after a sign-stealing scandal, causing Martinez’s average to drop to .213 for the season.

“To me, I have a swing that I taught myself to do,” Martinez told NESN in an interview in 2018. “I don’t have a natural swing. I have to stay on top of it. A lot of old habits and new habits will start creeping in.”

While he enters his age-36 season, the slugger still has plenty of pop in his bat after smashing 33 home runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor patiently await his presence in the Mets’ lineup to finally give New York’s offense the extra layer of power it has needed for years.