WORCESTER, Mass. — Brooke Cooper has seen just about every responsibility within the minor league system of the Boston Red Sox organization.

Now 10 years after joining the organization as an intern, Cooper became the third woman to become the general manager of a Triple-A team under the ownership of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

“I’m really humbled and honored to take on the role,” Cooper told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. “I’ve worked with so many great people from Pawtucket all the way here to Worcester. We just have the best people and it’s been really great.”

Entering a new major role with the Worcester Red Sox, the decade-long journey has culminated a lifelong love for sports for the Woonsocket, R.I. native. Cooper played basketball at the collegiate level and stayed in New England to pursue her education at Franklin Pierce University and Providence College. Those aspirations ultimately led to quite the journey with the same organization.

“The journey has been wildly unexpected,” Cooper reflected. “I didn’t anticipate a career in baseball. If I’m being honest, I needed an internship and I grew up going to PawSox games at McCoy Stadium. It seemed like a good fit. I’ve just been blown away by how much a minor league baseball team can mean to a community. You look at Worcester and the rich baseball history that it has. It’s been a natural fit. Baseball serves as a great platform to the community.”

Cooper has been in the middle of several major projects during her extensive career with the organization, though the turn into the 2020s offered one of major importance: transitioning the team’s brand from the PawSox to the WooSox. Cooper found particular experience through her work on the project.

“It was a really great professional opportunity,” Cooper recalled. “Right place at the right time with Larry Lucchino and Dr. Charles (Steinberg) coming in. We still had the expertise of Mike Tamburro. To be able to be a part of rebranding a team and building a new ballpark is something that a lot of people never get to experience. I’m really fortunate that I’ve been able to experience that in my professional career, especially in such a short timespan.”

Cooper becomes the latest woman to embark in a prominent position within the Red Sox organization. Boston’s assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira continues to make an impact at the big-league level in the front office. Elsewhere, the Portland Sea Dogs feature an all-female broadcast booth with Emma Tiedemann and Rylee Pay. Looking around the organization, that environment has been a valuable one for Cooper.

“I admire the exact women that you mentioned,” Cooper shared. “Raquel and Emma (and Rylee) in Portland. To be able to imagine that my name can be among them is really an honor and it’s humbling.”

As the 2024 season finally arrives, Cooper voiced her excitement for Opening Day for players and fans alike, with that relationship at the center of Worcester’s initiatives moving forward.

“We will have more player interaction that ever before,” Cooper noted. “With the guys that are here today, the fans will get the opportunity to meet them on ‘Autograph Wednesdays.’ We have ‘Meet the Team.’ We’ll have an on-field photo day with autographs. (Making) more opportunities for the fans to interact with the players, which is what it’s all about.”

Cooper starts her first season at the helm as Worcester’s executive vice president and general manager as the WooSox open the season on March 29 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs before the home opener on April 2 against the Buffalo Bisons.