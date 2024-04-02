Are Athletics Punishing Players For Supporting Criticism Of Owner?

The Oakland Athletics demoted outfielder Esteury Ruiz on Monday, removing one of their most exciting players from the roster just hours before beginning a series against the Boston Red Sox.

Why?

It appears as though he’s just the latest A’s player to be punished for seemingly supporting criticism of owner John Fisher.

Yes, we’re being serious.

Ruiz, much like former teammates Brent Rooker, Cristian Pache and James Kaprielian, has been photographed wearing a wristband that says “Last Dive Bar” on it — representing a famously anti-ownership fan group in Oakland.

Here’s a hilarious MLB conspiracy theory for you.



Last Dive Bar is an online store that describes itself as a “premier online store for unique and stylish apparel that celebrates the iconic Oakland Coliseum”. Go to the website and you’ll see that their apparel seems to have a… pic.twitter.com/vM35HE1Raq — BigBobsCards (@BigBobsCards) April 2, 2024

“Last Dive Bar” describes itself as an online store that “celebrates the iconic Oakland Coliseum” and has organized boycotts of Athletics games since the organization announced its intention to move to Las Vegas. Those wristbands worn by A’s players? They’re on the store, as well as apparel that pleads with Fisher to sell the team and for fans to continue boycotting games.

Oakland, as a franchise, likely isn’t too happy with store — and almost certainly doesn’t like its players wearing their wristbands while playing in games.

That’s where the punishments seemingly come from.

Ruiz was demoted Monday, but the other three players we mentioned seemingly have been punished, as well. Rooker, the Athletics’ only All-Star from last season, has been benched. Pache was traded prior to last season. Kaprielian was released after suffering an injury toward the end of last year.

It’s not even like the A’s had a reason to demote Ruiz, either! He led the American League with 67 steals in 2023, and started 2024 by going 3-for-7 from the dish.

#WristbandGate is more than just a joke, it might very well be real.