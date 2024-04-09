Bruins Honor Players Prior To Puck Drop With Season Awards

BOSTON — Bruins fans at TD Garden had something to cheer for prior to puck drop against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night when the club announced their 2023-2024 season awards.

John P. Bucyk Award:

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark received the award for his contributions to charity and community endeavors. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner connected with Special Olympics goalie Simon from Sweden by sending him a signed jersey, Bruins merchandise and a personalized video. In partnership with the Bruins Foundation, Ullmark created and raffled off custom goalie masks inspired by different eras of Bruins history and raised over $34,000 for charity. In addition to participating in the Bruins’ annual holiday story shopping and hospital visits, Ullmark brought pediatric patients to TD Garden to experience a home game and visited with them after the game.

It was very emotional for me to watch this as well!

I’m happy that our small gesture made such an impact. It shows that even the smallest things in your own life could be so much bigger in someone else’s.

You’re the man Simon and @GrundenBois ! https://t.co/ka46byQGWd — Linus Ullmark (@Icebeardude) March 5, 2024

Eddie Shore Award:

Forward Charlie Coyle received the honor of the “Legacy Season Ticket Holders” when they named him the Eddie Shore Award recipient for demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season. The Weymouth native has appeared in each of the Bruins’ 78 games this season and has averaged more than 18 minutes of ice time, potting 25 goals and 33 assists. This is the second consecutive season Coyle has received the award.

Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy:

Bruins forward David Pastrnak received the honor of being named the player who has been “the most outstanding in home games” for the third time in his career (2020, 2022). Through 39 games at TD Garden this season, Pastrnak has lit the lamp 28 times and added 31 helpers for 59 points. The alternate captain leads the Bruins in goals, assists, points, even strength goals (23), even strength points (41), power play goals (5) and power play points (18) on home ice this season.

98.5 The Sports Hub Three Stars:

Bruins captain Brad Marchand earned the Third Star for scoring 14 goals and adding 24 assists in 39 home games this season. This is the second consecutive season Marchand was named the team’s No. 3 star.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman earned the Second Star for compiling a 13-7-1 home record with a .916 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average at TD Garden.

Pastrnak earned his second award of the night with the First Star by scoring a team-high 28 goals and 31 assists in 39 home games.