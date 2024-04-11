Fans immediately flocked to social media following the report that the Boston Celtics and Jrue Holiday had agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension.
Not only do fans appear to be thrilled with the deal, but they have taken it among themselves to crown Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens the greatest of all time.
Here are some of the best posts on X:
Stevens acquired Holiday in a blockbuster offseason trade that sent Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the two-time All-Star.
With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and now Holiday locked up for the next few years, the Celtics are perfectly positioned for a good run as a championship contender as Stevens continues to solidify the roster. The way Stevens has been running the Celtics, it’s only a matter of time before Derrick White is signed to an extension as well.
At 62-17, the Celtics secured home court advantage through the postseason as they embark on their quest for Banner 18.
Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images