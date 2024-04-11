Fans immediately flocked to social media following the report that the Boston Celtics and Jrue Holiday had agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension.

Not only do fans appear to be thrilled with the deal, but they have taken it among themselves to crown Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens the greatest of all time.

Here are some of the best posts on X:

Brad Stevens has turned Kemba Walker, Moses Brown, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams…



…Into Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, 4 first round picks, and 4 second round picks.



Absolutely genius.



pic.twitter.com/xCcToF8Nz4 — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) April 10, 2024

brad stevens is the goat, love this deal for the celtics and holiday https://t.co/ceDekxVoMD — . (@508zdot) April 10, 2024

Yeah Brad Stevens is a genius best GM in the business — Celtics 🔛🔝 (@TopCommentary) April 10, 2024

Daily Reminder that Brad Stevens is The Best GM in the League. pic.twitter.com/kLbmyZ0TQ4 — m1key (@DrizzyGotNext) April 10, 2024

Stevens acquired Holiday in a blockbuster offseason trade that sent Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the two-time All-Star.

With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and now Holiday locked up for the next few years, the Celtics are perfectly positioned for a good run as a championship contender as Stevens continues to solidify the roster. The way Stevens has been running the Celtics, it’s only a matter of time before Derrick White is signed to an extension as well.

At 62-17, the Celtics secured home court advantage through the postseason as they embark on their quest for Banner 18.