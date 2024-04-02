Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Earns Eastern Conference Coaching Honor For March

The Boston Celtics took the next step in their championship pursuit in March by earning a playoff spot and locking up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a 12-4 month, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla took home Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors for March, per a league announcement on Tuesday. Former Celtics coach and current Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka won the award for the Western Conference.

In his second season leading Boston, Mazzulla earned his third career recognition for the monthly accolade, tying him with Brad Stevens for second-most in that span in Celtics history.

Boston’s season is winding down with just seven games to go, playing six of them at home at TD Garden. That will close one chapter of the year for the Celtics, who enter the postseason with championship expectations as high as ever.