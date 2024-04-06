Did Maxx Crosby Just Hint At Potential Patriots Interest?

Maxx Crosby is one of the NFL’s premier game-wreckers, as evidenced by closing out a win over the New England Patriots in Week 6 of the 2023 season.

Crosby is under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders through the 2026 season. Still, at just 26 years of age, the sack artist still has plenty of impact football ahead of him after a dominant start to his career. Wherever his NFL future takes him, could he eventually find a home with the Patriots?

Crosby recently chatted with former Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman on “The Rush” podcast. Edelman dove into the impact of sports around Boston, from the passion of the fans to the friendly competition between the city’s professional teams.

“Boston was fun,” Edelman shared. “They don’t have weather seasons. It’s football season, baseball season, basketball season and hockey season. That’s how you know what time of year it is.”

Crosby’s thoughts?

“That’s dope, I love Boston,” Crosby replied. “Boston’s a vibe.”

Time to start printing Patriots jerseys with “Crosby” on the back in Foxboro? Probably not.

The idea of the three-time Pro Bowler with the Patriots is an enticing one, which would currently build on a pass-rush rotation with capable defenders in Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

For now, it seems like Crosby just looked to offer respect to one of the nation’s most storied sports cities in Boston.

As for the Patriots, New England looks to keep building on the roster, particularly through the upcoming NFL Draft, to step back toward contention after a disastrous 4-13 season in 2023.