Doc Rivers isn’t exactly inspiring confidence that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will bounce back quickly from injury.

Antetokounmpo suffered a left calf strain in Tuesday night’s win over the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo’s non-contact injury looked severe, and possibly even season-ending, in the moment when he fell to the court with no one around him. The two-time NBA MVP clutched at his leg and needed help off the court.

The Bucks announced Wednesday that Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI, confirming a calf strain and not an injury to his Achilles. Antetokounmpo will miss the final three games of the regular season as he receives daily treatment.

But will that time off be enough for Antetokounmpo to be ready once the playoffs begin? Rivers isn’t sure of that.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, I’m hoping,” Rivers told reporters Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. “I mean, I don’t know. I’m just hoping.”

The good news for the Bucks is there’s a little bit of time before the postseason starts to give Antetokounmpo additional rest. Milwaukee plays its final regular-season game Sunday and won’t open up its first-round series at the earliest until April 20, which would be almost two weeks removed from Antetokounmpo’s injury.

The Bucks, who are viewed as a contender in the East, would have their title hopes dramatically altered if Antetokounmpo can’t suit up. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season. The 29-year-old missed two games in the playoffs last year as Milwaukee got bounced in the first round by the Miami Heat.

The Celtics obviously will be watching Antetokounmpo’s situation closely. The Bucks were expected to be Boston’s biggest challengers in the East, but that might not be the case if Antetokounmpo’s injury keeps him out for an extended period of time.