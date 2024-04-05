Here’s What 4.8 Earthquake Looked Like Inside Yankee Stadium

Unless you’re among the dwindling, healthy portion of the population that hasn’t succumbed to social media, you probably already know there was an earthquake in New York and New Jersey on Friday.

As is typically the case, no one can take a relatively normal life occurrence and turn it into the biggest thing that’s ever happened quite like folks living on the East Coast of the United States.

Indeed, a 4.8-magnitude quake shook Gotham and its surrounding areas Friday morning with the rumbles felt from D.C. to Jersey to Boston and beyond. A 4.7 on the Richter Scale is defined as “light” (with Wikipedia estimating 10,000 to 15,000 quakes of that magnitude per year), a Tri-State earthquake is news.

And while thankfully, a little shaking here and there wasn’t enough to topple any buildings or anything like that, the impact was felt, especially near the epicenter. That includes Yankee Stadium where on Friday morning the Bronx Bombers were preparing for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The quake started as New York infielder Gleyber Torres was in the cage taking batting practice ahead of the 1 p.m. ET start.

We know that because MLB Network’s Ballpark Cam caught it on video.

Gleyber Torres kept hitting batting practice even in the middle of an earthquake at Yankee Stadium!



NTT #BallparkCam | @Yankees pic.twitter.com/f0P34TMD06 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 5, 2024

Yankees utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera inexplicably said he didn’t feel the earthquake, noting he didn’t think anyone on the field at the time felt it. Third base coach Luis Rojas, while fielding lame questions from local newspeople, admitted he did feel “something,” so there’s that.

The Ballpark Cam wasn’t the only MLB Network camera to catch the quake. Their studios are located in Secaucus, N.J., and they, too, felt the impact — during the middle of “MLB Central” on Friday.

And, yep, that’s what an earthquake looks like in a baseball stadium and TV studio.

Exciting!