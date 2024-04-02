Red Sox starter Tanner Houck received plenty of run support Monday night in Oakland thanks in large part to Jarren Duran.

Durran singled and stole second base in each of the first three innings at Oakland Coliseum. The speedy outfielder scored in two of those frames and collected an RBI in another, accounting for a third of Boston’s runs in its 9-0 rout of the Athletics.

Houck, surely like everyone else in the Red Sox dugout, loved watching Duran zip around the bases.

“I’ve been privileged to play with him since 2019 in (Double-A) Portland,” Houck told reporters, per MassLive. “You just see the speed. You see the talent there. He’s a menace on the base paths. So I’m glad he’s on our side, for sure.”

Duran, whose five steals top Major League Baseball entering Tuesday, believes “menace on the base paths” is an apt label.

“I like to think so,” Duran told reporters. “Every time I get on the bases I’m looking to cause havoc, run in guys’ faces, make guys fumble the ball, run down the line hard and stuff like that. So I guess that’s a good thing to call me.”

Duran will try to make a big impact with his legs again Tuesday night when the Red Sox and the A’s meet for the middle contest of their three-game set. NESN’s full coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NESN+.