Joe Mazzulla Trusts Celtics’ Bench To Close Out Tight Game Vs. Kings

The Boston Celtics have five games remaining in the regular season before they begin their quest for Banner 18 in the NBA postseason.

Owners of the league’s best record, 61-16, Boston has already clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs but that doesn’t mean the C’s are planning to take their foot off the gas down the stretch.

Not only did the Celtics defeat the Sacramento Kings for their 12th straight home victory on Friday night, but they did so with a tremendous performance from the second unit.

With a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla elected to rest starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Jayson Tatum would play the first three minutes of the period before Jordan Walsh subbed in for him.

With variations of the second unit including Walsh, Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard on the court, the Celtics held off one last Kings push for the 101-100 win. Pritchard led the way for Boston with 21 points off the bench while playing 33 minutes.

“It’s good for us,” Pritchard told Abby Chin, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “We just keep growing, learning from experiences like this, and keep growing our game so when the time comes, we can help the team.”

De’Aaron Fox gave the Kings a one-point lead with 27 seconds remaining in regulation. Mazzulla didn’t panic. He kept the Celtics’ role players on the court and gave them the opportunity to win the game. Tillman came up in the clutch dropping a 12-foot floater with 7.1 seconds left.

“This is fun. This is awesome,” Mazzulla told reporters after the win, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Couldn’t simulate a better environment of stress, pressure, chaos … perfect environment to execute. So that’s why when those guys are in you hold them to the same standard you hold everybody else.”

Mazzulla has stressed the importance of supporting the second unit whenever they’ve had opportunities all season and Friday night’s matchup with the Kings was no different.

“All those guys have played a significant role in winning games the entire season,” Mazzulla said. “When guys have been injured they’ve stepped up. Everybody on that floor has started a game for us this year or have played significant minutes. It’s just a testament to them. Whoever was on the floor, I always feel like we have a chance to win.”

The Celtics will look to extend their NBA-best home record when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Boston is 34-3 at TD Garden this season.