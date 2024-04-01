Matthew Judon Announces (Fake) Retirement On April Fools’ Day

The hearts of New England Patriots fans might have skipped a beat after fan-favorite Matthew Judon took to social media on April Fools’ Day.

Judon, a well-known jokester in New England, made a fake “retirement” announcement on Instagram. In doing so, Judon initially leaned on the “Thank You Patriots Nation” caption and graphic but then proceeded to say he was excited for the next chapter of his career in “professional equestrian show jumping.”

Judon concluded his Instagram post with what looks to be a fake picture of himself feeding a horse.

While some Patriots fans quickly saw through the social media post on April 1, others weren’t as in-tune with the fib.

Judon departing the Patriots isn’t all that far-fetched in some instances, though. The star edge-rusher is set to enter the final year of his contract, though Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo made it clear New England is hoping to extend Judon.