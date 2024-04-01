The hearts of New England Patriots fans might have skipped a beat after fan-favorite Matthew Judon took to social media on April Fools’ Day.

Judon, a well-known jokester in New England, made a fake “retirement” announcement on Instagram. In doing so, Judon initially leaned on the “Thank You Patriots Nation” caption and graphic but then proceeded to say he was excited for the next chapter of his career in “professional equestrian show jumping.”

Judon concluded his Instagram post with what looks to be a fake picture of himself feeding a horse.

While some Patriots fans quickly saw through the social media post on April 1, others weren’t as in-tune with the fib.

Judon departing the Patriots isn’t all that far-fetched in some instances, though. The star edge-rusher is set to enter the final year of his contract, though Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo made it clear New England is hoping to extend Judon.

More NFL:

Matthew Judon Announces (Fake) Retirement On April Fools’ Day

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images