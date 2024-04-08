Pat Maroon ‘Making Right Steps’ With Bruins Debut Date Nearing

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had a specific target date for Pat Maroon’s debut when he spoke to reporters last week.

And Montgomery confirmed Maroon, who was acquired March 8 ahead of the NHL trade deadline, remains on track to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

“It’s looking good. He’s making the right steps,” Montgomery told reporters Monday, per the team. “As long as Friday’s practice and Saturday’s morning skate, everything goes well, then more than likely, yes.”

The contest in Pittsburgh will mark Boston’s third-to-last regular-season game.

Maroon said last week the “end goal” was for him to play a few regular-season games before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was hoping to do so in order to get his conditioning back since he has not played since Jan. 27. Maroon had back surgery in February before he was traded to Boston.

The Black and Gold first return to TD Garden on Tuesday. However, Montgomery confirmed Maroon would not be in the lineup when Boston hosts the Carolina Hurricanes.