Patriots Teammate Reacts To Reported Signing Of Kyle Dugger

Kendrick Bourne came to contract terms with the Patriots last month to make sure his stay in New England lasted longer.

And the Patriots wide receiver was glad to see the same happen for teammate Kyle Dugger on Sunday.

Dugger, who had the transition tag placed on him at the beginning of March, signed a four-year deal with a base value of $58 million and incentives that could take the contract up to $66 million, according to multiple reports. Dugger will get $32.5 million guaranteed and the average annual value of the deal is sixth-highest among safeties in the league.

Bourne certainly saw it as a well-deserved pay raise for Dugger.

“Let’s get it!!! Congrats brudda u deserve it!!!” Bourne posted on the X platform. “That hard work been put in!”

The Patriots selected Dugger in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he almost immediately became an integral part of New England’s defense. Dugger started 52 games over the last four seasons and played 98% of the defensive snaps in 2023 when he turned in a career-high 109 tackles to go along with two interceptions.

Dugger, who reportedly wasn’t thrilled with getting the transition tag, got the long-term deal he wanted and becomes one of several Patriots, including Bourne, Hunter Henry, Josh Uche, Mike Onwenu and Anfernee Jennings, to re-sign with the team this offseason.

The Patriots reaching an agreement with Dugger had to be a priority, too. They don’t have much safety depth with Dugger and Jabrill Peppers expected to be in starting roles and Jaylinn Hawkins serving as a backup. Brenden Schooler, a key special teamer, and Joshuah Bledsoe are also safeties on the roster.

So, it won’t just be Bourne excited to have Dugger back in a Patriots uniform.