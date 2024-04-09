BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox did not get off to the best start in their home-opener at Fenway Park as the Baltimore Orioles earned a 7-1 victory on Tuesday afternoon.

The loss dropped Boston to 7-4 on the season while Baltimore improved to 6-4.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked pregame what it would take for the team to have more success at home this year after two campaigns where it struggled at home. Cora made it rather simple: The Red Sox would have to pitch, hit and defend better than they did those years. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they did not do any of those three in their first opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox compiled two hits through eight innings and made two costly defensive errors that led to runs for the Orioles. The first such miscue came by left fielder Jarren Duran, who committed a fielding error during in the fourth inning. Orioles left fielder Colton Cowser smacked a two-run double the very next batter. And later in the eighth inning, with Boston already trailing by three runs, shortstop David Hamilton had a ball go between his legs with nobody out and a runner on first. The runner who reached second on the error scored two batters later.

Baltimore, which finished the game with 13 hits, tied the game 1-all in the second inning and ultimately scored seven unanswered runs.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Cowser (2-for-3) finished the game with four RBIs, including a two-run double off Brayan Bello in the fourth inning that accounted for two unearned runs. Cowser gave Baltimore a 3-1 lead with that double, his second of the game after a RBI double in the second inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

That slide though 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SczOOiH97d — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 9, 2024

— Tyler O’Neil (1-for-4) continued his strong start as he hit his sixth home run of the season in the first inning. O’Neil’s 413-foot blast over the Green Monster gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first inning.

Story continues below advertisement

O'Neill looking comfortable at home. pic.twitter.com/bFgy5op53U — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 9, 2024

— Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes allowed one run on two hits in seven innings pitched. He threw 58 of his 90 pitches for strikes with six strikeouts and two walks.

Total domination by Corbin Burnes. 6 strikeouts and endless bad contact, besides the Tyler O'Neill solo shot. pic.twitter.com/teg3wKsHEo — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 9, 2024

WAGER WATCH

Red Sox fans who placed a wager on the hard-hitting O’Neil didn’t have to break a sweat. FanDuel Sportsbook listed the veteran outfielder +560 to hit a home run, a price that might not be around much longer should O’Neil continue his tear (six home runs in 10 games).

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox host the Orioles in the second game of their three-game set Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.