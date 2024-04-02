Should Patriots Fear Colin Cowherd’s ‘Potential Issue’ With Drake Maye?

Drake Maye seems to be a talented quarterback that could be available when the New England Patriots make their selection at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye, along with Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, have been discussed consistently for months at the top of the projected draft order. The North Carolina quarterback offers talent and size, though FS1’s Colin Cowherd believes that inconsistencies in his college production may be worth deeper analysis.

"Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Michael Penix. I just got massive production."



“If you have other unworldly physical traits that I’ve never seen before that can’t be duplicated, then I’m willing to pull back on production,” Cowherd shared on “The Herd” on Tuesday. “Maybe you had a bad coach. Maybe you were at a small college. Drake Maye is big, but he’s not unique physically. … He’s not consistent. If you’re just the same size as a prototype guy, you gotta be productive.”

Despite NFL comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Cowherd is not so sure that Maye can match the traits that make those players special.

“Justin Herbert is his comp,” Cowherd explained. “Justin didn’t have a brilliant offensive coach at Oregon. … Drake Maye is a bit all over the map. It does worry me. I see the Herbert stuff. Then, you start diving in the consistency.”

Cowherd added that, in addition to his few concerns about Maye, they would be heightened if the Patriots draft him into an unproven offensive system.

“If they go to New England, they bomb,” Cowherd offered. “There’s just no players. All these guys would whiff in New England.”

Whether or not Maye will be available at No. 3 or still makes sense for New England is yet to be seen. The Patriots will get to make their pick when the NFL Draft begins on April 25 in Detroit.