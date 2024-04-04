Watch Brad Marchand Score Milestone Goal On Breakaway

After going 10 games without a tally, Bruins forward Brad Marchand notched his 400th career goal in Boston’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Marchand broke in on Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen after collecting Morgan Geekie’s outlet pass. Carolina defender Brent Burns tried to catch Marchand before he could release the puck, but Marchand was able to get the puck past Anderson for the goal.

The 35-year-old left wing is ranked fifth in Bruins’ franchise history behind Rick Middleton with 402 career goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Marchand had been sitting on 399 goals since March 9, when the Boston captain scored in the middle frame against the Pittsburgh Penguins.