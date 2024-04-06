The Boston Red Sox offense needed a spark entering Friday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Angels, especially after a 1-0 win against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

A trio of Red Sox hitters took care of that in the second inning against Angels starter Griffin Canning. Tyler O’Neill led off the inning and drove his third home run of the season out to right center field. Seconds later, Triston Casas got ahold of his first long ball of the year, also going to the opposite field.

Tyler O'Neill extends his hitting streak to 6 games in style. pic.twitter.com/W9nvNEirH5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2024

We present to you the first Casas bomb of 2024! pic.twitter.com/ddaQNUcbwQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2024

Three batters later, Reese McGuire crushed a fastball over the right field wall for Boston’s third home run of the inning and pushed the Red Sox to an early 4-0 lead.

Good things come in threes. pic.twitter.com/hqdJKHpGEv — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2024

The Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to five games against the Angels on Friday night. You can watch the game on NESN.