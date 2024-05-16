The Boston Red Sox fell 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the third matchup in a four-game set on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

With the loss, Boston moves to 22-21 while Tampa Bay moves to 22-22.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense found some pop against Tampa Bay’s Taj Bradley.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox found a pair of solo shots from Rafael Devers and Wilyer Abreu. Jarren Duran also found his swing and made an impact with two doubles. Boston put together solid at-bats, yet the club trailed yet after one tough inning put them behind.

Tanner Houck battled through 5 2/3 through 112 pitches. He departed in the sixth, where the Rays posted three runs and cashed in on situational at-bats against Greg Weissert out of the Red Sox bullpen.

It would be up to the offense to find more run support in the later innings, though the Rays kept the Boston lineup off the board to close out the night.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devers blasted his fifth homer of 2024 for the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

Raffy with 110.5 mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/mJ84OG739J — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2024

— Wilyer Abreu launched his fourth long ball of the season.

— Jarren Duran smacked a pair of doubles in the loss.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Rays round out their four-game series on Thursday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.