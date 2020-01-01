NEW ENGLAND SPORTS NETWORK (NESN): AN OVERVIEW

WHO

NESN (New England Sports Network) and NESNplus are the two-channel television network of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins that also televises other live sports programming and original content of regional interest and beyond. NESN has been a Top 10 ranked most valuable sports business brand by Forbes Magazine.

WHAT

Throughout the six-state New England region (CT, excluding Fairfield Co.; MA; ME; NH; RI and VT), NESN has exclusive television rights to all Red Sox and Bruins regular season games and first-round Bruins Stanley Cup action(excluding games selected for telecast by national networks) – totaling approximately 225 pro games a year. Other programing on the network includes a variety of college games such as ACC football and basketball, Hockey East, the Beanpot hockey tournament; Triple and Double A Red Sox games; WNBA Connecticut Sun games – amounting to over 300 combined additional games annually. Along with these games comes highly viewed Red Sox and Bruins pre- and post-game shows; After Hours, a casual nightly sports wrap-up show; magazine shows like Red Sox Report and Behind The B; fishing with Charlie Moore: The Mad Fisherman; and Dining Playbook a food and lifestyle show. The definitive source for New England sports programming, NESN consistently has been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country, with a reputation for innovative and award-winning production of sports events and specials.

WHEN

Launched in 1984 as one of the country’s first regional sports networks, NESN has been carried on DirecTV since 1995 and looks forward to being available to AT&T TV NOW streaming customers for the 2020 Red Sox season.

HOW

Distributed exclusively as a linear multichannel video product, NESN reaches 4.0 million homes in nine (9) New England DMAs via cable, satellite, telco and certain virtual streaming services. NESN and NESNplus are available outside subscribers’ homes via its authenticated TVE streaming app.