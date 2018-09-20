Stay on top with the latest Bruins news with NESN’s free Bruins text alerts! From breaking news to in-game alerts, NESN will make sure you are in the know.

Text “Bruins” to 536536 to sign up. Message and data rates may apply. By signing up for NESN’s Bruins Text Alerts, you agree to receive up to 8 messages per day that will be sponsored and will include links. Text HELP for info and STOP to end. NESN’s terms and conditions on SMS/MMS Message Programs detailed below.

Stay on top with the latest Red Sox news with NESN’s free Red Sox text alerts! From breaking news to in-game alerts, NESN will make sure you are in the know.

Text “Red Sox” to 536536 to sign up. Message and data rates may apply. By signing up for NESN’s Red Sox Text Alerts, you agree to receive up to 8 messages per day that will be sponsored and will include links. Text HELP for info and STOP to end. NESN’s terms and conditions on SMS/MMS Message Programs detailed below.

Get one (1) daily text alert every day of the week that includes the top sports news featured in that night’s NESN Sports Today telecast that airs at 10p.m. or immediately following the Red Sox or Bruins post-game show.

By texting NST to 536536 you agree to receive one (1) sponsored NESN Sports Today text alert every day of the week that will include featured content scheduled to air on that night’s NESN Sports Today show. The text alert will include links to watch the show on the NESNgo app on any device. In addition, the alerts will be sponsored and include sponsor links. Message & data rates may apply. Consent to receive NESN Sports Today (NST) Alerts is not a condition of purchasing goods or services. Text HELP for info and STOP to end. Additional terms at NESN.com/Terms.

NESN Terms & Conditions:

The following terms apply to everyone who signs up to receive SMS or MMS messages from or on behalf of NESN (collectively, “NESN Texts”). Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in these Terms of Use (including, without limitation, any condition set forth in the first paragraph above), your agreement to receive a NESN Text is not a condition of purchasing any good or service.

Message and Data Rates May Apply – Your Carrier May Charge You For NESN Texts: We will not charge you a fee for NESN Texts; however, depending on your messaging plan, your mobile carrier may charge you for each NESN Text we send to you or any message that you send to us. It is your responsibility to consult your mobile carrier and review your text messaging and data plan to determine whether you will be charged any messaging fees or incur any related costs (for instance, if you do not have an unlimited texting plan, or have exceeded your monthly quota of free messages). We assume no responsibility for charges or costs incurred by you in connection with your participation in any NESN messaging program or receipt of any NESN Text in connection therewith.

Read more at: https://nesn.com/terms-of-use/