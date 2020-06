On Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET, NESN will debut the “Bruins Fantasy Draft.”

Our Bruins analysts will have a pool of some of the all-time greats to select from and will build their perfect team. It’s sure to be an exciting draft with players stemming from all decades.

Leading up to the show, we’ll have plenty of content that you won’t want to miss, so be sure to check back here leading up to June 14!