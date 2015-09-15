NEW ENGLAND SPORTS NETWORK, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (“NESN”)
Compliance Certifications
The following certifications are posted so that viewers and affiliates may be aware of our compliance, with Closed Captioning, CALM and Children’s Television Act regulations, to the best of our knowledge, for NESN, NESNPlus and NESN National. This certification is effective commencing on September 15, 2015 and continuing until canceled or otherwise revised.
To report an issue or concern regarding any of these certifications, whether viewed on television or online, please contact us at sports@nesn.com or 1-617-536-9233.
To assist in resolving any issue, please provide the following information when you contact us:
If you wish to submit a written complaint, please send it to:
Closed Captioning Certification
This is to certify that all programming provided by NESN is in compliance with the Federal Communications Commission rules concerning closed captioning set forth at 47 C.F.R. § 79.1, including the caption quality standards set forth in Section 79.1(j)2).
CALM Act Certification
This is to certify on behalf of NESN that:
Children’s Television Act of 1990 Certification
This is to certify that it is NESN’s standard practice to format and air children’s programming in compliance with the Children’s Television Act of 1990, codified at 47 U.S.C. § 303a (the “Act”), and the Federal Communications Commission rules implementing the Act, including 47 C.F.R. §§ 76.225 and 76.1703.
NEW ENGLAND SPORTS NETWORK,
LIMITED PARTNERSHIP