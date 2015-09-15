NEW ENGLAND SPORTS NETWORK, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (“NESN”) Compliance Certifications

The following certifications are posted so that viewers and affiliates may be aware of our compliance, with Closed Captioning, CALM and Children’s Television Act regulations, to the best of our knowledge, for NESN, NESNPlus and NESN National. This certification is effective commencing on September 15, 2015 and continuing until canceled or otherwise revised.

To report an issue or concern regarding any of these certifications, whether viewed on television or online, please contact us at sports@nesn.com or 1-617-536-9233.

To assist in resolving any issue, please provide the following information when you contact us:

Your name, address, telephone number and email address

Your preferred method of contact (phone or email)

The name of the program with the issue

A brief description of the issue, including the date and time you experienced the problem

If you are watching on television, please provide the name of your video provider

If you are watching online, please identify the device and brand (e.g., computer, tablet, smartphone) and software (including version) you are using

If you wish to submit a written complaint, please send it to:

Paul Bermel

VP of Marketing

NESN

480 Arsenal Street

Watertown, MA 02472

Closed Captioning Certification

This is to certify that all programming provided by NESN is in compliance with the Federal Communications Commission rules concerning closed captioning set forth at 47 C.F.R. § 79.1, including the caption quality standards set forth in Section 79.1(j)2).

CALM Act Certification

This is to certify on behalf of NESN that:

As required by the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act of 2010 (the “CALM Act”), codified at 47 U.S.C. § 621, and implementing regulations adopted by the Federal Communications Commission at 47 C.F.R. § 76.607, all commercial advertisements embedded in programs carried on NESN are in compliance with the audio loudness practices contained in Advanced Television Systems Committee A/85, ATSC Recommended Practice: Techniques for Establishing and Maintaining Audio Loudness for Digital Television (July 25, 2011) (“ATSC A/85 RP”) at the point of distribution by NESN to authorized reception equipment of downstream multichannel video programming distributors. Compliance with ATSC A/85 RP is determined by NESN through the use of equipment and associated software that is installed, utilized and maintained in a commercially reasonable manner.

Children’s Television Act of 1990 Certification

This is to certify that it is NESN’s standard practice to format and air children’s programming in compliance with the Children’s Television Act of 1990, codified at 47 U.S.C. § 303a (the “Act”), and the Federal Communications Commission rules implementing the Act, including 47 C.F.R. §§ 76.225 and 76.1703.

NEW ENGLAND SPORTS NETWORK,

LIMITED PARTNERSHIP