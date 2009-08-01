Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I get NESN?

A: NESN is available through cable, telco, satellite and digital providers in NESN’s home broadcast territory (all of New England except Fairfield County, CT.). Visit GetNESN.com to learn more about how to get NESN. Much of NESN’s programming is also available outside NESN’s home broadcast territory through NESN National, the network’s national television service.

Q: How do I get NESN National?

A: NESN National is currently available through several TV providers in select service areas. Visit the NESN National page to see a complete list. We continue to work with many TV providers with the hope that they will pick up NESN National in other areas of the country.

Q: How can I get Red Sox and Bruins live game broadcasts outside of NESN’s broadcast territory?

A: Many TV providers offer special out-of-market packages called MLB Extra Innings and NHL Center Ice. These season-long packages include most of the games that are broadcast on NESN. Please note some games may still be subject to blackouts. For more information, contact your television provider.

Q: Why are some Red Sox and Bruins-related programs blacked out outside of NESN’s broadcast territory?

A: NESN does not have the right to distribute many Red Sox and Bruins-related programs outside of our home broadcast territory due to MLB and NHL broadcast regulations. This includes live Red Sox and Bruins game broadcasts, rebroadcasts of Red Sox games, classic Red Sox games and any non-news program which includes a significant amount of game highlights. When one of these programs is airing in NESN’s home broadcast territory, NESN National subscribers can watch other NESN programs during these times.

Q: How do I watch NESN on my desktop or mobile phone?

A: NESN subscribers can watch Red Sox and Bruins games live on NESNgo, NESN’s live streaming app. For questions about NESNgo, visit our NESNgo FAQ.

Q: How do I contact NESN?

A: Please visit our Contact NESN page for more information.

Q: Why are some college games unavailable in my area?

A: NESN televises over 250 NCAA events every year. Some games are subject to blackout outside New England. These blackouts are due to TV and streaming contracts with other programming providers outside of New England.

Q: Can I purchase a copy or short clip of NESN programming?

A: Unfortunately, NESN programming is not available for purchase because NESN does not own the rights to redistribute most of our programming outside of when it is broadcast on our air.

Q: How do I submit an idea for a new show on NESN?

A: In order to submit a program idea for consideration by NESN, you will need to print, sign, and mail the document below as indicated within the document.

NESN Programming Waiver